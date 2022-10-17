SPRINGFIELD, Mo– Boys high school soccer Monday night, 17-4 Glendale squaring off with 3-15 Republic.

And Glendale on the attack late first half, Elliott Webb’s pass to Raul Vazquez for the header, off the top of the goal post, and cleared out.

This was scoreless at the half.

Early second half, Vazquez with the nice pass to Chung Nawl, fancy footwork and left footed boot scores, it’s 1-0 Glendale.

Republic with a chance later in the second, the corner kick is punched away by Glendale’s Cole Vincel, the Tigers with the immediate rebound, and Vincel is there for the stop again.

The Tigers sent it into overtime, but Glendale wins 3-2 in OT.