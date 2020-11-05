Glendale knocks out Irish in overtime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield Catholic hosted Glendale for the Class 3 District 10 championship.

And the Falcons with a first half penalty kick, Cayden Meyer with the penalty kick, it’s knocked down by Braden Henley, the ball rattles around before spinning out of bounds, scoreless.

Second half, Glendale’s Andrei Balanean with the free kick, the ball bounces around in front of the net again, Jack Gintz with the header, it’s knocked down by Henley again.

This would go into overtime scoreless, the long throw in and Glendale’s Biak Lian with the head ball and the game winner,

the Falcons win their ninth straight district championship and advance 1-nil.

In other district soccer championships Wednesday night:

Bolivar beats Willard 1-nil.

Lebanon outscores Rolla 3-1.

Nixa edges Republic 2-1.

And Neosho beats Webb City 3-2 in overtime.