SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school football Thursday night, Glendale hosting Parkview.

Prior to the game, Glendale renamed the field after longtime coach Bob Price who passed away two years ago.

And Parkview out to a quick start, Anthony Nunda on the quarterback keeper, up the middle, then spins to the outside, to the far sideline, a pickup of 22 yards and a 1st & 10.

That sets up this seven yard touchdown run by Cameron Harris and it’s 8-0 Parkview with the two point conversion.

Glendale answers through the air, Cole Feuerbacher rolls right and then finds Jaxon Yates in the endzone a 15 yard connection and it’s 8-6.

Then early second quarter, it’s Feuerbacher again, this time he hits Mason Stamper from 22 yards out, it’s 14-8 Falcons with the two point conversion.

And Glendale goes to 5-2 with a 37-8 victory.