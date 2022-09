SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school softball Tuesday, Glendale hosting Rolla.

And this was scoreless in the third when the Falcons Madi Owrey lifts this flare to right, it drops in Karsyn Phillips scores it’s 1-0 Falcons.

Still in the third, Brenna Tarter hits this over the second baseman’s head, Chan Carlstrom scores it’s 2-0.

Then Avery Griffin follows with a single to left Tarter scores it’s 3-0.

And Glendale goes onto win 6-5.