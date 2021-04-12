Glendale golf swings its way to Springfield Invitational victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Hundreds of high school golfers were on the course at Millwood Monday for the Springfield Invitational.

Perfect conditions for the 17 schools that were taking part.

Glendale (335) won the team competition by six strokes over Ozark (341).

Nixa (343) finished third and Branson (351) was fourth.

Three golfers tied for medalist honors.

Branson’s Drew Garrison, Glendale’s Max Bowman, and Ozark’s Carter Jackson all shot 78’s.

Garrison won the medalist honors on a scorecard tie-breaker.

Glendale finished second at last week’s MSU Invitational.

