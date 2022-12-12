SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, 4-1 Glendale hosting 5-0 Branson.

And the Lady Falcons running the floor early, Reilly Heman off the window and it’s 5-0 Glendale start.

Branson swinging the ball inside, then out to Maci Rogers for the corner three and it’s a three point game.

Then it’s Rogers feeding Ellison Mehrhoff on the fast break, the Pirates were down four.

Glendale showing some range as well, Maddie Zingg with the three pointer, it’s 15-11 Falcons.

And Glendale wins big 60-30.