SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Week four of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night at Glendale.

The 2-1 Falcons hosting winless Hillcrest.

And the Falcons take flight early, early first quarter, Cash Newberry right on the money to Rex Deters, 7-0 Glendale.

Ensuing Hornets possession, play action fools the defense leaving Gage Sisco wide open downfield, but the turf monster gets him before he could score.

That drive would stall with Hillcrest turning the ball over on downs.

Four minutes remaining in the first, Newberry hits Lukas Rich over the middle and there’s nothing but green between him and the endzone!

A 91 yard touchdown pass puts the Falcons up by two scores.

In the second quarter, Newberry completes the hat trick, hooking up with Rich one more time.

Falcons led 21-0 at the half and go on to win 28-6.