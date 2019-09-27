Glendale crashes Parkview homecoming, 52-8

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In some Thursday night football action, Glendale’s air raid offense struck early and often in the Falcon’s __-__ win at Parkview.

After a Vikings’ opening possession fumble, Glendale opened the scoring on a 19-yard scramble by senior quarterback Gavin Watts for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Senior defensive back Marquise Shaw struck next for Glendale with a 30-yard pick-six to put the Falcons up 14-0 on the Vikings.

A 54-yard dime pass from Watts to senior wide receiver Ben Shoemaker put the game on ice early in the second quarter as the Falcons earned a __-__ victory.

Glendale improves to 3-2 heading into next week’s trip to Kickapoo.

Parkview, meanwhile, falls to 1-4 ahead of the Vikings’ trip to West Plains.

