Glendale crashes Parkview homecoming, 52-8

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In some Thursday night football action, Glendale’s air raid offense struck early and often in the Falcon’s __-__ win at Parkview.
After a Vikings’ opening possession fumble, Glendale opened the scoring on a 19-yard scramble by senior quarterback Gavin Watts for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Senior defensive back Marquise Shaw struck next for Glendale with a 30-yard pick-six to put the Falcons up 14-0 on the Vikings.
A 54-yard dime pass from Watts to senior wide receiver Ben Shoemaker put the game on ice early in the second quarter as the Falcons earned a __-__ victory.
Glendale improves to 3-2 heading into next week’s trip to Kickapoo.
Parkview, meanwhile, falls to 1-4 ahead of the Vikings’ trip to West Plains.