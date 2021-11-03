Glendale claims district title with last minute goal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Glendale Boys Soccer (24-3) is on to the class three quarterfinals behind a 3-2 win over visiting Catholic in the district five championship game.

The Falcons held a 2-0 lead until 15 minutes left in the game until the Irish came alive with back to back goals within 60 seconds of each other.

Just when it looked like the game was going to extra time, Glendale’s Andrei Balanean finished off a corner opportunity with just 18 seconds on the clock to claim the district trophy for the Falcons.

They will face the winner of Bolivar/Neosho in the class three quarterfinals on November 13th.