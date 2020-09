SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Glendale boys soccer opened the 2020 fall season Wednesday with a confident 4-0 shutout of visiting Republic.

Alex Spence opened the scoring with 26 minutes to halftime for a 1-0 Glendale lead.

He was followed by Jack Gintz with three minutes until the break who doubled the Falcons’ advantage.

Glendale would add another pair of goals in the second half to claim the victory.