Glendale blanks Catholic in girls’ soccer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Glendale girls’ soccer match against Catholic quickly turned into the Macie Stephens showcase.

The senior for Glendale scored a hat-trick in the Falcons 4-0 win over the Irish on Tuesday night at Glendale High School.

Stephens scored her first goal in the 15′, which turned out to be the lone goal of the half as Glendale (11-2) led 1-0.

She added her second goal of the night in the 62′ off a strike into the top corner of the net.

Stephens capped it off with a penalty kick in the 78′ giving the captain the hat-trick.

Reilly Heman would add another goal less than a minute later to give Glendale the 4-0 lead.

Glendale will travel to play Hillcrest on Monday, while Catholic (9-4-2) will look to bounce back against Kickapoo at home on Wednesday.