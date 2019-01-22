Gitzen Wins Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS--Don't look now but the Missouri State Lady Bears are on a roll.
In our Bear Nation report, Kellie Harper's Lady Bears are back in first place.
Missouri State swept a two game road swing over the weekend with wins over Bradley and Illinois State.
That improved the Lady Bears to 5-0 in the Valley tied with Drake for first place.
Monday, the Valley named Danielle Gitzen it's player of the week.
The lone senior averaged 18 points, six rebounds and two and a half steals in the two wins.
