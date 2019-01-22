Gitzen Wins Player of the Week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ST. LOUIS--Don't look now but the Missouri State Lady Bears are on a roll.

In our Bear Nation report, Kellie Harper's Lady Bears are back in first place.

Missouri State swept a two game road swing over the weekend with wins over Bradley and Illinois State.

That improved the Lady Bears to 5-0 in the Valley tied with Drake for first place.

Monday, the Valley named Danielle Gitzen it's player of the week.

The lone senior averaged 18 points, six rebounds and two and a half steals in the two wins.





