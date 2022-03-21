SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When you are part of a successful program, people take notice.

Long-time Missouri State associate head coach Corey Gipson was named the new head men’s basketball coach at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La.

“This is very humbling, first and foremost, to be able to take the helm of a program with so much history and tradition,” said Gipson in a release, who becomes the first African-American head coach in program history. “My family and I are elated to be going to a historic community and a program where coach McConathy has built such a great legacy. He paved the way for me and my family to come in and have a chance to push that legacy forward. It is an opportunity we do not take lightly. We see it as a privilege.”

Gipson had been with the Bears staff since 2015 and as an associate head coach since the summer of 2016.

He was key in the recruitment and development of many Bear greats over that span.

“As we went through the search process, it was clear Corey possessed all the qualities we desired in a coach,” NSU AD Kevin Bostian said in a release. “We look forward to him building upon the great legacy coach McConathy built here at Northwestern State. Corey has been successful at every stop in his career. He is a strong coach and recruiter, but more importantly, he has a track record of developing student-athletes into better young men on and away from the game of basketball.”

The Bears went 23-11 this winter and reached the NIT for the first time since 2011.