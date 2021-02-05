Gilkey sets scoring record in Walnut Grove win

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — No one in the history of Walnut Grove girls basketball has scored more points than Faith Gilkey.

Gilkey set the scoring record in the first quarter of Walnut Grove’s big 76-24 win over Halfway.

The defending state champion Lady Tigers (13-4) are riding a four game winning streak heading into the late portion of their schedule.

Sadye Crump scored the first points of the contest to get the Lady Tigers a quick 3-0 lead.

Then it was Gilkey’s time to shine.

First a baseline jumper.

Then a three-pointer from the far wing.

2,514 points and the new Walnut Grove career scoring record.

Gilkey was able to add on to that total and will continue to do so as long as the Lady Tigers are battling to repeat as state champions.

Next up for the Lady Tigers is a two-loss Skyline team on the road on Monday. Halfway will try to bounce back against Greenwood on Monday.

