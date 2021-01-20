Gibbons knocks down big 3 as Greenwood rallies past Viola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Wednesday night, Greenwood hosting Viola, Arkansas.

And this was a dandy, late third quarter the Longhorns with the pass to Blaine Marberry at the rim, it’s a 40-31 Viola lead.

But Greenwood would roar back, Aminu Mohammed with the block shot, Victory Naboya passes it back to the Georgetown signee, and Aminu dunks it, it’s a two point deficit.

Late fourth quarter, Aminu again, this time the no look pass to Ryan Gibbons and he knocks down the big three pointer, the Blue Jays on top 54-53.

Gibbons finished with 9 points, none bigger than that three.

Mohammed with 22 points.

And the Blue Jays come from behind to beat Viola 55-53.