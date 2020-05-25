Getting back in the game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been a long time without the game for many in the sports world.

“I’ve been going outside and juggling, working on my touches and basically watching movies,” Rush wing Katelyn Magee said.

“It was fun to get out of the house, to actually be able to go do something,” Rush goalkeeper Emory Riso said.

The ball is finally rolling for youth sports in the Ozarks.

“It’s very exciting, one of my favorite things to do is soccer. And I’ve just been bored,” Magee said.

“It felt like a really long time I was off. I was really looking forward to this season, but then it got cut,” Rush forward Cadence Lugar said.

The Rush/Legacy teams are traveling teams based in Springfield. Because they travel all over the region, their spring season was canceled. But they still have something to work towards.

“We’d love to start Saturday June 13th with tryouts, but if we have to move to the 15th, if that’s the safe thing to do we’ll do it,” SWMO Rush Executive Director John Markey said.

They have to do that though following safety guidelines, which includes no scrimmages and a lot of work on fundamentals.

“It was a little more difficult because we could only do drills instead of our normal stuff because we can’t be as close,” Lugar said.

“Juggling is one of my struggles, but we have been doing our touches, which has helped me,” Magee said.

“Every one has their own ball, they bring their own ball and it’s a lot of 1-on-1 technical stuff. The goalkeeper has gloves, but they can’t use their hands,” Markey said.

That isn’t as much fun for the keeper.

“No because I wish I could work on my goal skills more, even during regular practice I don’t get to work on them,” Riso said.

But above all, it’s about playing the game that they love, and also getting to see some friends.

“Probably just being back with the team,” Lugar said.

“Yes, because I missed all of them,” Magee said.