SPRINGFIELD–While football fans of every faction love this time of year, it’s the hope of the Ozark Lunkers that fans will embrace next June, just as much, when the team kicks off its innaugural season in the revamped Arena Football League. So, to help peak your interest, take a listen and say hello to the Lunkers new head coach in our sitdown interview.

CHRIS PINSON: Well, I am so glad to be joined by a special guest. It is Cam Bruffett the newest head coach of the Arena Football League’s Ozark’s Lunkers. Cam, you come to us with experience in the AFL with the Gladiators, he’s of course the head football coach at Parkview High School. What does this opportunity mean for you in a step up in competition and a new way to challenge yourself?

CAM BRUFFETT: As sooon as Springfield was announced they were having a team I knew I wanted to be involved with it and what a wonderful opportunity that is. To get pro arena football in your own backyard, I’m a local guy, and I definitely want to be invovled, and to be the head coach is definitely an honor.

PINSON: Now having experience with Queen City, you kinda know this realm already, you’re gamiliar with players and the area. How does being a local and having local knowledge help you take on this next venture?

BRUFFETT: I grew up on the north side of Springfield, went to high school at Fair Grove, played football for Evangel. Recently playing with Queen City, I know all the local football talent and there’s a lot of special athletes in the area, and if we’re gonna have a pro team, we’ll be able to fill that team.

PINSON: Why do you like this step, this time with the Arena League is the right time for it to really take off?

BRUFFETT: My entire life everything’s kinda happen for a reason. I take it one day at a time. this opportunity presented itself and it felt right. So I’m gonna trust in it. I’m surrounded by great people. I’m in a great town, a great community, and you know I just see great things from here on out.

PINSON: Well Cam, congratulations and we look forward to seeing what you and the Ozark Lunkers do next June.