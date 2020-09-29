Gay leaves Missouri State staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears will take a three week break from games after losing at Central Arkansas last Saturday night.

In our Bear Nation report, it doesn’t mean it’s vacation time at Plaster Stadium.

The team will concentrate this week on fixing the mistakes made against Oklahoma and Central Arkansas.

Then next week go into game prep for the rematch with UCA on October 17th.

One person that won’t be at practice is assistant coach and former Pittsburgh Steeler William Gay.

The 12-year NFL veteran is moving back to Texas to help raise his son.

“This is not something that he needs to do, it was something that he was doing to help young guys like when he was young,” Bears Head Coach Bobby Petrino said. “We appreciate all of his hard work and dedication, he made an impact in the short time that he was here. We’ve just got to understand that he is not here anymore, we’ve got to continue to work, practice and grade practice the way we have always graded it. You know, confront and demand our guys do things right.”