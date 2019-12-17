Gartner, Franklin shine in win over Mizzou

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears remained the 20th ranked team in the country in Monday’s new Associated Press Writers Poll.

That doesn’t mean, however, the win over Missouri went unnoticed.

Lady Bears sophomore Jasmine Franklin was named Missouri Valley Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday.

Franklin collected her fifth double-double of the season behind 20 points and 13 rebounds against Mizzou.

She wasn’t alone, though, as Emily Gartner also posted her first double-double of her career thanks to 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Afterwards, Gartner wasted no words talking about how this team feeds on each other.

“We just encourage each other,” Gartner said. “We are always like, if we are down or not playing good, we tell each other to not bring us down. I mean, no one can stop either of us, no one can stop our team. We just feed off of each other.”