Garrison scores career-high, Panthers extend winning streak to 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the fourth time this season, the Drury Panthers have a win streak that stretches to four games.

The Panthers made 11 out of their final 12 free throws to seal the win 86-78 over Illinois-Springfield on Saturday.

Conley Garrison scored a career-high 38 points, with 23 of those coming in the second half.

Garrison was also a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

Lane Duncan and Cal Hartley also scored in double figures for the Panthers.

The Panthers improved to 10-1 inside the O’Reilly Event Center, with the lone loss coming to a ranked Missouri-St. Louis team in early January.

The Panthers are back on the court against Rockhurst on Thursday.

