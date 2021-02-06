Garrison leads Panthers to Senior Day victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Conley Garrison made the most out of his senior day.

The senior from Bolivar scored 21 points, 19 in the second half, as the Panthers beat Missouri-St. Louis at O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Garrison also contributed a game-high eight assists and four rebounds.

The Tritons Isaiah Fuller scored a layup with about 10 minutes to play in the first half to give the Tritons (12-4, 12-4 GLVC) a three point lead.

About a minute later Victor Nwagbarachoa hit a three pointer to tie the game at 15.

Garrison then hit a jumper to give the Panthers (7-8, 7-8) the lead back. They would not trail for the rest of the game.

In the second half, Garrison contributed eight points of a ten point stretch to help the Panthers extend the lead to 64-55.

Drury senior Obi Okafor scored 11 points while fellow senior Brandon Emmert scored eight points.

Jason Montgomery (11), Nwagbarachoa (11) and Malek Davis (10) were the other Panthers in double figures.

Although it is senior day, the Panthers will have two more home games this season, hosting Indianapolis on February 18 and Lewis on February 20.

Before then the Panthers will have three road games. It starts with a rescheduled meeting with Rockhurst on February 9.