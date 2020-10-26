GAME RECAP: Chiefs vs Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw a pass as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fakes the handoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER, Co. — Patrick Mahomes had a lot of scoring help in the snowy conditions.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t need the usual heroics from Patrick Mahomes to rout the Denver Broncos 43-16 Sunday for their 10th straight win over their AFC West rivals.

The Chiefs (6-1) found other ways to dominate Denver (2-4).

The Kansas City Chiefs scored in every phase while amassing a 24-9 lead over the Denver Broncos in the first half.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire led off the scoring with an 11-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, safety Daniel Sorensen picked off Broncos QB Drew Lock and returned it 50 yards for a score.

Midway through the second quarter, Byron Pringle was barely even touched in returning a kick 102 yards for a touchdown. He started right, cut back left and was off to the races. The only one close to catching Pringle was teammate Marcus Kemp.

Mahomes’ had been held without a passing touchdown until the 11:15 mark of the fourth quarter when he connected with Tyreek Hill on a 10-yard strike. The touchdown pushes Mahomes’ streak to 17 straight games with a passing touchdown, extending his franchise record and remains the active leader in the NFL.

That made it 37-9 and compelled Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb to blow up at his teammates on the sideline.

Mahomes’ TD throw to Hill followed the Chiefs’ fourth takeaway, an interception by Tyrann Mathieu when rookie KJ Hamler let Drew Lock’s pass bounce off him and right into the arms of the Chiefs star cornerback.

Mahomes finished a methodical 15 of 23 for 200 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and four sacks.

Final score: 43-16 Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Broncos game is the first snow game of 2020, where the game-time temperature was 14 degrees.

That’s the coldest October home game in Broncos history and the third-coldest game in Denver.

The same teams played in the snow last December in Kansas City when Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards in the Chiefs’ 23-3 win.

Before today, the Broncos had played a half-dozen October games with a kickoff temperature of 35 degrees or colder, and most of those didn’t have snow.

The previous coldest October game in Denver came on Oct. 12, 1969, against the Raiders when the temperature at kickoff was 23 degrees.