SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Friday night begins week one of high school football in the Ozarks.

Sports has been beaten up by the COVID-19 pandemic but area high schools are hoping to get some normalcy through football.

Ozarks First crews went to these games:

Clever vs. Willow Springs

Parkview vs. Lighthouse Christian

Glendale vs. West Plains

Kickapoo vs. Camdenton

Springfield Catholic vs. Lamar

Branson vs. Nixa

The first kickoff in Clever Varsity history! Blue Jays ball to start things off from their own 20 pic.twitter.com/dGFqA4vKBQ — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) August 29, 2020

Hello high school football season pic.twitter.com/nGzK1q4bHD — Dan Lucy (@DanLucySports) August 28, 2020

Below is a gallery from the games listed above: