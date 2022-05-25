SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball sectionals Wednesday, in Class 2 Marionville facing Gainesville, this being played at Parkview high school.

And the Comets get on the board first, in the first, Wyley Brown singles past third into left, Jacksen Smith scores it’s 1-nothing Marionville.

Gainesville’s Andrew Hambelton settles down from there, nasty breaking ball here for a strikeout.

And the Bulldogs give him offense in the third Wyatt Alms takes this deep to left over the fence and gone, a two run shot, it’s 2-one Bulldogs.

And Gainesville holds on and wins 2-1 and advances to the Class 2 semifinals.