SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The other Pink division semifinal featured El Dorado Springs against Fort Smith Northside.

And this was all the Bears from Arkansas.

Fort Smith Northside’s Erianna Gooden with the corner three, and it was 23-10 Bears in the second quarter.

Later Northside’s showing off its defense, Hazley Grotjohn with the steal, feeds Gooden for the hoop, it’s 25-12 Bears.

Then Gooden has the ball, dishes to Alex Bunch and she hits the three, it’s 29-13.

And Fort Smith Northside wins 50-31, and will face Kickapoo in the Pink championship game Saturday.