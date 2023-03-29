ST. LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals will open the new baseball season Thursday afternoon.

And for the first time ever, St. Louis will open against an American League team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Redbirds held a workout Wednesday in a sun-splashed Busch Stadium.

One of the big stories surrounding opening day is outfielder Jordan Walker.

The Cardinals officially put him on the 40 man roster and he’ll be starting in right field.

Walker played here in Springfield last season and will be making the jump from Double AA straight to the bigs.

He was asked what he expects to see at Thursday’s opener.

“Everybody said it’s going to be crazy. Coming in on a car with Clydesdales. They said shaking the Hall of Famers hands. It sounds amazing and I’m really excited about tomorrow. You saw me I had a little smile on my face. I tried to hide it a little bit. First thing I thought when I got in the stadium was that this stadium is massive. It’s unbelievable. It really is everthing I thought it would be walking into the stadium for the first time. I can only imagine what opening day will be like,” said Walker.