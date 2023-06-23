FRISCO, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals were looking for their fourth straight win Friday night in Frisco.

And the Cardinals took the lead in the second.

Chandler Redmond with the drive to left, over the boards and gone, a solo shot, his 19th of the season.

He leads all of Double AA with homers, its 1-0.

It was 4-3 Springfield in the third when Frisco’s Aaron Zavala singles to left, Brad Miller scores it’s 4-4.

It was 5-4 Frisco when Jax Biggers lines this to right, off Noah Medlinger’s glove, Liam Hicks scores it’s 6-4.

And the RoughRiders snap the Cardinals winning streak 8-5.