Frisco rallies in the tenth to top Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned to Hammons Field Monday night for their last homestand of the season.

The Cards hosting Frisco and then Midland and then the season is over.

Three St. Louis Cardinals started rehab assignments here at Hammons.

Southpaw Austin Gomber, and outfielder’s Jose Martinez and Tyler O’neill were in the starting lineup.

Gomber just pitched the first inning and he gets this flyout to O’Neill who was playing right field.

Springfield takes the lead in the second, Elehuris Montero takes this deep to left center, over the boards and up on the berm, a solo shot it’s 1-nothing Springfield.

But Frisco would move in front in the third, Leody Taveras shoots this off the third base bag, into left, Brendon Davis and Ryan Dorow both score it’s 2-1.

It was 4-1 Riders in the bottom half when the DH Jose Martinez singles to left, Tyler O’Neill scores to make it 4-2.

Springfield took a 7-5 lead, but ended up losing 10-7 in ten innings.