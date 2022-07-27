SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Frisco Wednesday night.

The RoughRiders snapped a Springfield three game winning streak Tuesday night.

The loss dropped the Cardinals into a first place tie with Wichita in the Texas League North.

Frisco opens the scoring in the fourth, Justin Foscue takes this deep to left into the bullpen and gone, a solo shot it’s 1-0.

Then in the fifth, Josh Stowers takes this to the same place, another solo shot into the bullpen, it’s 2-0.

The RoughRiders get another in the sixth, David Garcia singles to left, Dustin Harris scores, 3-0.

Springfield gives them one in the eighth, Nick Raposo with the pass ball, that scores Sandro Fabian, it’s 4-0.

It was 5-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Malcolm Nunez takes this deep to left center, a solo shot, his 15th of the season, 5-1.

But Frisco holds on and wins 5-2.