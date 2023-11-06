SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s not your ordinary Monday.

It’s Art Hains’ birthday.

The voice of the Bears turning 67 years old.

And a number of his friends celebrated at the Skybox sports bar.

More than a year ago, Art Hains was infected with the West Nile virus.

Hains spent more than a year undergoing therapy and rehabilitation.

He’s back, broadcasting home Bears football and basketball games.

And Monday his friends surprised Hains by giving him a genuine Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring.

The ring is also engraved with Hains name on the side.

In addition to being the voice of Missouri State, Hains continues to be the host of the Chiefs pregame and postgame radio shows.

Happy birthday Art!