SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October in football is the month of the bye week.

Missouri State and Mizzou take theirs this week, Arkansas’ is next week, but the Evangel Valor is ready to return from their bye week.

After taking last week off, the Valor will begin Heart of America South Division play on Saturday against Missouri Valley.

It’s the 39th meeting between the two, the Valor have won five straight.

“Every game is important, but obviously this next one is most important because it is our next game,” Valor head coach Chuck Hepola said. “You want to start off the South Division play 1-0. That’s what we are wanting and our guys are prepping well and it’ll be exciting times.”

The Valor enter the next level of conference play at 3-2 overall.

“It means everything,” Valor senior Athanie Leeviraphan said. “Our goal is to win conference and go to the playoffs and that starts right now.”

The Valor and Vikings kick off at 1 from Nixa’s Eagle Stadium