Freeman leaves Missouri State heads to JUCO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–One of the first recruits that Dana Ford signed when he became Missouri State’s basketball coach was Tyem Freeman.

Freeman was a high flying senior at Parkview High School.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State announced Wednesday that Freeman has voluntarily withdrawn from classes and is no longer on the team.

Freeman tore an ACL at the end of his senior season and had off-season knee surgery.

He was redshirting this season as he rehabbed that knee.

Dana Ford says that the decision was 100 percent Tyem’s call.

And said Freeman will enroll in a two year junior college to develop both on and off the court.