Fredrick, Klousia lead outdoors class into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated the outdoors Thursday.

Eight individuals and one family were inducted into the Hall of Fame at it’s annual outdoor sports luncheon.

The Roper racing family out of Fair Grove, anglers Rick Emmitt and Don Berry, Lincoln University track coach Victor Thomas, horse trainer Geno Middleton, water skier Erin Kalkbrenner, tennis coach Jim Klousia and golfer Wayne Fredrick were inducted into the hall.

Price Cutter’s Rob Marsh received the President’s Award.

Klousia played college tennis at Southwest Baptist and was the Missouri State coach for nearly 30 years.

Don Berry has been fishing his whole life and for the past two decades he’s hosted a Fishing Radio show and publishes the ReSpooling magazine.

And Wayne Fredrick is the only golfer to have won all six of Missouri’s amateur events.

“If you would have told me when I was in high school and I was the fifth member of a five man team that someday you’re going to be in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, I wouldn’t have believed it. I did not see this coming at all but it’s quiet an honor,” said Fredrick.

“For me success is that if you’re doing something that you love, it’s not really like working. So I love coaching. I love teaching at Hickory Hills Country Club. It’s not like working. Everyday is fun,” said Klousia.

“My dad gave me a pickup truck and I drove all over the country when I was about 15 years old. I crawled every fence in Advance Missouri and fished every farmer’s pond that was there,” said Berry.