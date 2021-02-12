Franklin’s double, double leads Lady Bears to eighth straight victory

NORMAL, Ill–The 25th ranked Missouri State Lady Bears were back in action on the road at Illinois State Friday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s the first time Lady Bears have been on the court since January 31st.

That’s because Indiana State was in a Covid-19 quarantine.

And the Lady Bears were running early, the pass to Sydney Wilson for the hoop, it’s 9-4.

Then Brice Calip with the three from the wing, it’s a 12-4 start.

Big first quarter, Elle Ruffridge misses the first three, the tap back to senior and she splashes the second attempt, it’s a 20-7 lead.

Second quarter, Jasmine Franklin with the steal and the layup, she had a double, double, 16 points and ten rebounds.

It was 37-22 Missouri State at the break.

Third quarter, the look inside to Abby Hipp for the basket, 41-23.

Then Hipp with the three pointer from the wing, Hipp finished with nine points.

And the 25th ranked Lady Bears win their eighth straight game 69-52.