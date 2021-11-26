Franklin, Jackson lead Lady Bears to win over Virginia Tech

San Juan, PR — The Missouri State Lady Bears may be in San Juan, but it’s no vacation.

The Lady Bears beat #24 Virginia Tech 76-68 in the first game of the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico on Friday morning.

Missouri State (4-1) benefitted off of a 17-4 run to end the first quarter, blossoming the lead to 14 points.

Jasmine Franklin scored a game-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds for her fourth double-double in the Lady Bears’ first five games.

Abi Jackson scored a career-high 18 points to go with 8 rebounds.

Two other Lady Bears scored in double figures with Sydney Wilson scoring 16 and Brice Calip adding 10.

Virginia Tech (5-1) entered the game with the second best 3-point shooting percentage in the country at 45 percent.

Against Missouri State, the Hokies shot 35 percent, including 0-4 in the first quarter.

The Lady Bears will play their fourth straight opponent from a major conference on Saturday as they meet LSU to wrap up the San Juan Shootout.

