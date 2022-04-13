SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Wednesday, Jasmine Franklin became the latest Lady Bear to enter the transfer portal.

The start forward announced on Twitter that she will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

“I would also like to thank Coach Harper and her staff for recruiting me and allowing me to play at the Division I level,” Franklin posted. “Thank you as well to Coach Mox and her staff for developing me on and off the court as a student-athlete.”

Franklin averaged 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game through the first 11 games of the season before suffering a knee injury that ended her season.

She was named first team all-MVC for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, while being named the defensive player of the year in 2021.

“To all the teammates that I have met along the way and made many core memories with, you are my sisters, and hold a special place in my heart,” Franklin added on Twitter. “My time at Missouri State has been an amazing chapter in my life and one I will never forget.”

Franklin joins Jennifer Ezeh and Abi Jackson on the list of Lady Bears in the portal over the past few weeks.