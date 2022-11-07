SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off the new season and the Beth Cunningham era with a major test.

The Lady Bears hosting in-state rival Mizzou.

And Missouri State was looking for its fourth straight win against the Tigers.

The Lady Bears had the early lead, Izzy Delarue with the step back three, it’s 5-2 Missouri State.

But Mizzou would storm back, Sara Rose Smith with the steal, down the floor to Katlyn Gilbert, she beats the first quarter buzzer and it’s 16-9 Mizzou after one.

Some local connections on the Tigers, West Plains Ashton Judd to Strafford’s Hayley Frank with the three pointer, that capped a 17-nothing Mizzou run, 21-9.

Frank drives to the hole, and gets the and-one, 24-11 Tigers, Mizzou up by 14 at halftime.

Third quarter, Lady Bears gets rolling, Kickapoo product Indya Green with the hoop but Missouri State was down 33-19.

Later Capria Brown off the bench for a three, she led the Lady Bears with nine points, but Mo State was down by 15.

Strafford’s own Hayley Frank with the hoop here, she led all scorers with 17 points and Mizzou beats the Lady Bears 68-51.

“I don’t know if that was just exerting so much effort that you are tired when it is time to step up and make that next play, but I definitely think that run in the first half was the difference in the game right there,” said Lady Bears coach Beth Cunningham.