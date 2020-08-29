Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals players celebrate after they defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-6 in a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory.

Ryan O’Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six – including consecutive 6-5 losses where the opponent won in its final at-bat.

The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.

Edwin Encarnación homered and Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox, who had won three straight and 10 of 11 to move into a tie for the AL Central lead.

