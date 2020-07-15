Fowler back on the diamond after back improves

ST LOUIS, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals were back at Busch Stadium Wednesday afternoon as their training camp continues.

The team had Tuesday off.

Also back on the field was Dexter Fowler.

The Cardinals outfielder had missed the last five days after slightly injuring his back during an intersquad game last week.

The 34-year old was back on the field and says he’s feeling better.

Last season, Fowler cranked out 19 homers and drove in 67 runs.

St. Louis is going to need his pop in the middle of the lineup now that Marcell Ozuna is with the Braves.

Fowler says it felt good to be back on the diamond.

“It’s going a lot better. Obviously it was the first time in five days that I got to swing the bat and see some pitches. It started to feel good. Got some good swings off and didn’t feel any tightness. So everything is good. Before my back started to tightening up, I started seeing the ball better. I don’t think it’s going to take that long. A good three or four days in a row of getting some good AB’s and I think I should be ready,” said Fowler.