Four suspended Bradley players involved in Springfield “sex offense” incident report, no charges or arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four Bradley men’s basketball players are involved in a Springfield Police Department incident report after being suspended from this past weekend’s series at Missouri State, first reported by the Springfield News-Leader.

The incident report is labeled as a “sex offense” but specified as not rape.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Jasmine Bailey confirmed the four Braves players appear in a police report that was filed on February 13th.

None of the players were arrested or charged with a crime, but the investigation is still active.

The report does specify the incident occured between 12:45 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 13th at the TownePlace Suites located at 2009 S. National Ave in downtown Springfield.

The incident was reported at 7:36 a.m. and the alleged victim’s name was redacted from the report.

The Bradley men’s basketball team announced a half hour before Saturday’s game that the four players were suspended “due to violations of program standards.”

Bradley Head Coach Brian Wardle said Tuesday morning on the weekly Missouri Valley Conference coach call that, “As of (Tuesday), they are suspended for violation of team standards. As of right now, they are not playing on Thursday.”

The Braves are set to host Illinois State on Thursday, February 18th.