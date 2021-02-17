Four suspended Bradley players involved in Springfield “sex offense” incident report, no charges or arrests

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four Bradley men’s basketball players are involved in a Springfield Police Department incident report after being suspended from this past weekend’s series at Missouri State, first reported by the Springfield News-Leader.

The incident report is labeled as a “sex offense” but specified as not rape.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Jasmine Bailey confirmed the four Braves players appear in a police report that was filed on February 13th.

None of the players were arrested or charged with a crime, but the investigation is still active.

The report does specify the incident occured between 12:45 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 13th at the TownePlace Suites located at 2009 S. National Ave in downtown Springfield.

The incident was reported at 7:36 a.m. and the alleged victim’s name was redacted from the report.

The Bradley men’s basketball team announced a half hour before Saturday’s game that the four players were suspended “due to violations of program standards.”

Bradley Head Coach Brian Wardle said Tuesday morning on the weekly Missouri Valley Conference coach call that, “As of (Tuesday), they are suspended for violation of team standards. As of right now, they are not playing on Thursday.”

The Braves are set to host Illinois State on Thursday, February 18th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MSU Bears Mens Basketball

MSU Mens BB Generic

MSU Lady Bears Basketball

Lady Bears Tix

MSU On KOZL

MSU vs Bradley 300x250

MSU on KOZL

MSU vs Bradley KOZL 300x250

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets