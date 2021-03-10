Four Lady Bears earn All-Valley honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will tip off the Valley’s post season tournament Friday afternoon against the winner of the Southern Illinois and Indiana State game.

In our Bear Nation report, the conference released it’s All-Valley team Wednesday.

And four Missouri State Lady Bears were honored.

Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin were named first team All-Valley and put on the All-Defensive team.

Calip leads the Lady Bears with her 13 point per game average.

Franklin is averaging close to a double, double each game.

Abby Hipp made honorable mention All-Valley, and Abi Jackson was put on the All-Newcomer team.

Player of the year, coach of the year and the other specialty awards will be announced Thursday.

“Obviously we preach team, togetherness and all that. But we take a lot of pride in fundamental player development on and off the court. So for them to get recognized, it was really good. When I told the team about it. When we talked about it, everybody was celebrating everyone’s success. They were screaming, so happy and hugging on everybody. That’s what kind of team we have. We have high character kids who want to see each other succeed,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.