Four Irish ink college choices at Catholic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A day after most schools, Springfield Catholic celebrated its athletes Thursday afternoon with four Irish signing on to their future homes.

Three baseball players for Catholic are all going to the same conference, but now as rivals.

Gage Goss signed to play for Maryville, Matthew Pickens inked with McKendree Baseball and Carter Bither is set to join Lindenwood.

That sets up the trio to play against each other next year for a GLVC title.

It was not all about the diamond today, though.

Multi-state champion golfer Kayla Pfitzner is staying right here in Springfield, signing with Missouri State Thursday.

Afterwards, she said she’s been waiting for the chance to finally become a Bear.

“It’s been awesome,” Pfitzner said. “Since I committed, this entire time I’ve been waiting for it to be official now which is awesome. Just like the community aspect, I guess, and the team. It’s home so, I just felt like home when I toured it. The competition level will definitely be higher. I feel I will get better with the competition and all those girls competing. I’m excited for what’s to come.”