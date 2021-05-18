Four first half goals lead Catholic past Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Catholic girls soccer’s four first half goals proved plenty enough Tuesday as the Irish topped Branson, 5-1 in the class three district 10 semifinals.

The Irish jumped ahead quickly behind goals from Olivia Swisshelm, Hayley Singleton and Maddie Meyer in the first 25 minutes of the game to take a fast 3-0 advantage.

They added scores from Taylor Collins and Jordyn Howe to round out the victory.

Catholic improves to 15-5-2 on the season with the win and advances to the district championship where the Irish will face top-seed Glendale (16-3) on Wednesday after the Falcons dominated West Plains, 9-0.

The Irish will be looking to avenge their 4-0 loss to the Falcons back on April 27th.

The rematch is scheduled for a 6:00 pm kickoff at Springfield Catholic High School.