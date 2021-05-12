Four Bears earn MVC honors ahead of quarterfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four Missouri State Softball players earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors on Wednesday.

Catcher Darian Frost and Third baseman Olivia Krehbiel were named first team All-MVC.

For Frost, it’s her second MVC first-team recognition after making the postseason list in 2018 as well.

Frost started 33 of her 38 games played this year, tallying 16 RBIs.

She also became just the sixth MSU player ever to record multiple grand slams after her second came against Valparaiso back on April 18th.

For Krehbiel, the honor marks the sophomore’s first all-conference nod after hitting .352 and leading the team in RBIs (30), extra-base hits (13) and walks (24).

MSU Pitcher and First Baseman Madison Hunsaker and Shortstop Daphne Plummer were named second team All-MVC.

Hunsaker also earned an All-Defensive team nod.

The Bears are the three-seed in the Missouri Valley Softball Tournament, currently underway in Evansville, Indiana.

MSU will face the winner of Bradley and Indiana State.

Holly Hesse’s Bears are 25-16, earning that three seed for the second time in three seasons.

They enter tournament action on a three game win streak, aiming for the program’s seventh tournament championship and first since 2011.