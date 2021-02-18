Four basketball players from the Ozarks nominated to 2021 McDonald’s All American Games

Anton Brookshire (upper left) Makaiya Brooks (upper right) Naudia Evans (lower left) Aminu Mohammed (lower right)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four local high school basketball players have been nominated for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games final roster.

Springfield had three nominees while St. Roberts had one:

Makaiya Brooks – Central High School
Anton Brookshire – Kickapoo High School
Aminu Mohammed – Greenwood High School
Naudia Evans – Waynesville High School

There are around 700 girls and boys high school seniors selected across the country. The nominees represent 44 states and the District of Columbia.

Alumni of this showcase include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson, and more.

This year in-person games were canceled due to COVID-19, but a virtual celebration will take place instead, according to the press release.

The final team roster of 48 players will be announced later this month. To see the full list of nominees click here.

