SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The college basketball season will tip off in the next few weeks.

And over at Drury, the D2 Panthers have a fresh new look.

Kaci Bailey is the new womens coach.

And Chris Foster is in his third season on the mens side.

And his Panthers may be turning the corner.

In his previous two seasons, Foster has infused Drury with 11 new faces.

And most of those return for this upcoming campaign.

Last year’s team was decimated by injuries and finished 9-15.

The Panthers won only five GLVC games.

Foster hopes to change all that, mainly because of the returning talent.

“It’s humbling, you know it really is. When you go through some of those struggles, it helps you evaluate why you’re doing that you’re doing. And I think for myself as a coach, it’s helped me dive back into building relationships with our players. Seeing growth in our players. But again I think we have a group this year that’s really committed to helping us take that next step,” said Foster.