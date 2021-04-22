Foster meets Drury boosters, excited for future of program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury introduced new basketball coach Chris Foster to Panther fans Thursday night.

Drury held a meet and greet with the new hoops coach at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Chris Foster takes over for the retired Steve Hesser.

Foster has experience in the Great Lakes Valley Conference coaching at both McKendree and Truman State.

Foster has 117 wins in seven years as a head coach.

Two top Panthers, Conley Garrison and Jason Montgomery have transferred, but Foster says he’s excited about the future of the Drury program.

“Anytime you have a coaching change everybody evaluates where they’re at and what’s going on. And when you look at what’s gone on with college basketball, the transfer portol. Obviously disappointed to see some of those guys go. But we’re really excited about the guys who are here. And the guys we’re bringing in. I think Drury is a really special place. I’m excited to be here. We have a great group of student athletes in our program already. A program that has a ton of success in the past under coach Hesser,” said Foster.