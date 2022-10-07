FORSYTH, Mo– Hello everyone, welcome to week seven of the high school football season and 1st & 10.

Every program measures success if different ways, KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad is in Forsyth where 2022 has been special.

The Forsyth Panthers are still a young team.

But Friday night they can claim their first football conference title in program history.

A program that hadn’t existed a decade ago.

They aren’t the new kids anymore.

“We are the first group to do it. No one has done it,” Forsyth senior linebacker Kaleb Nowell said.

Yet they are continuing to make a name for themselves.

“I think we are gaining respect from teams that we have been beaten by a lot in the past,” Forsyth senior running back Zack Strahan said. “That’s big for our program”

In just their sixth full season of varsity competition the program could technically still be called kittens, but the Forsyth Panthers are roaring.

“My 8th grade year we didn’t win any games at the high school level,” Forsyth senior quarterback Aaron Gross said. “My freshman year we went 2-8. ever since then we have continued to build and get better and better as we go.”

“The kids haven’t experienced some of this yet and it’s kind of a first time for them,” Forsyth football coach Kris Conley said They are really excited about it. The tricky part for the coach is keeping them focused.”

Forsyth is well on its way to the best season in the program’s young history.

They are 5-1 and just two wins shy of a new program record.

“In the past we have been down and it seemed insurmountable, but this year these guys are bought in and they believe that we can win the game at any point,” Conley said.

“It makes me excited. I think about the summer a lot and all the grueling days we had,” Nowell said. “Look at where we are at now .”

With a win tonight against Strafford the Panthers will tie the longest winning streak in program history.

“That would be awesome,” Gross said. “We have a chance to win the conference, that would be awesome to be the first team to do that.”

But to reach new heights the Panthers are on the prowl for some postseason wins.

Their past two season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs.

“I’ve been a part of the team for the past two years starting, and losing sucks. I hate losing,” Strahan said. “That feeling in the locker room is what pushes me to get to that next level and continue on into district play.”

“The past two seasons that is where we have ended is in the second round,” Gross said. We think we have a real shot to get into that district championship and make it farther than any of our other previous teams.”