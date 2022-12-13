SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Springfield Catholic with new coach Jay Osborne hosting unbeaten Forsyth.

Osborne coached for years at Nixa before moving cross town.

The Panthers took a 6-0 record into the game, 6-11 sophomore Tanner Baird gets the easy two in the paint, it’s a 5-0 start.

But Catholic storms back, nice pass Andrew Hamilton to Rian Mulherin off the glass and it’s 7-5 Irish.

Then the junior gives it up, then gets it back and pulls up from three, Catholic up by three.

Forsyth’s big man, throwing it to the baseline, where Jaden Campbell finishes, the Irish were still up by four.

And Forsyth wins a nailbiter 42-40 to go to 7-0.