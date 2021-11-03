Former University of Missouri head football coach Warren Powers dead at 80

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Warren Powers, who led the University of Missouri football program from 1978 to 1984 and ranks in the top four of games coached in the program, died Tuesday in St. Louis after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Our thoughts are with Coach Powers' family. We're grateful for his tremendous contributions to the Mizzou football program.



Powers was the 1983 AP Coach of the Year, and his programs were ranked during six of his eight years at the helm. A Kansas City, MO native, he arrived in Columbia after a year as head coach at Washington State. His first game as head coach of the Tigers was a 3-0 upset on the road against Notre Dame in South Bend against Joe Montana and former Missouri head coach Dan Devine.

Powers was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2013. It pushed his wife Linda to become a fundraising engine in efforts to find a cure. Linda Powers died September 21 following a battle with brain cancer.